Eritrean communities in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of South Sudan, and Great Britain recently celebrated the 34th anniversary of Operation Fenkil. The events, held under the theme “Fenkil: Tunes of Liberation,” aimed to honor the significant milestone that marked the country’s stride towards complete independence.

In Riyadh, the commemorative event took place on February 9th, where attendees reflected on the importance of Operation Fenkil as a pivotal moment leading to Eritrea’s total independence. They emphasized the need for enthusiastic annual celebrations to ensure the legacy of Operation Fenkil is passed down to future generations. The Riyadh event was enriched with artistic and cultural performances, along with competitions that showcased Eritrean heritage.

In the United Kingdom, particularly in the cities of London, Sheffield, and Coventry, the Eritrean community gathered to remember this historic event. Mr. Saleh Abdella, the Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK, highlighted Operation Fenkil’s role in bringing hope to the Eritrean people and pronouncing the nation’s impending independence to the international community. The UK events were characterized by colorful ceremonies, artistic displays, and cultural performances, drawing significant participation from the Eritrean Diaspora.

On February 10th, national in Juba, South Sudan commemorated the 34th anniversary of Fenkil Operation with patriotic zeal.

Eritrea’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, delivered a speech emphasizing the operation’s crucial contribution to Eritrea’s independence. He urged Eritreans to recommit to strengthening their organizational involvement and participation in national matters.

Furthermore, Ms. Weini Gerezgiher, the Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Saudi Arabia, held a seminar in Bahrain for Eritreans, discussing the current situation in their homeland and regional developments.

In a similar spirit of engagement and reflection, heads of national associations in Switzerland convened in the city of Uru to deliberate on homeland affairs and how they can contribute to national development programs.

Mr. Habtom Zerai, the Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland, provided insights into the current state of the country and offered updates on consular services available to nationals.

These global commemorations of Operation Fenkil not only serve as a reminder of Eritrea’s journey to independence but also as a call to unity and contribution towards the nation’s ongoing development and prosperity.