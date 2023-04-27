The National Workshop on organic fertilizers that was the first of its kind ended today. The two-day Workshop was attended by over 130 experts from inside the country and abroad.

At the workshop that was conducted on 26 and 27 April, 18 research papers supported by video shows were presented focusing on the contribution of compost fertilizers in boosting agricultural productivity, technical experience in producing compost fertilizers, expanding composed fertilizers production in Eritrea, the introduction of composed fertilizers in household wastes, the contribution of producing liquid fertilizers with discarded fish and seaweeds in agricultural production, among others.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the research papers presented and forwarded recommendations with a view to develop the research papers.

Exemplary agricultural experts and farmers that played a significant role in introducing and promoting organic fertilizers were handed over certificates of recognition by Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, and Mr. Tewolde Kelati, Minister of Marine Resources.

The National Workshop on Organic Fertilizers was graced by the presence of South Africa’s State Minister of Agriculture and experts from Uganda, Rwanda and Germany.