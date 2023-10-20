The board of workers federations of the National Union of Eritrean Women convened its fourth congress in Asmara on 19 October.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tekie Keleta, Director General of Administration and Finance in the Central Region, called for increased effort to carry out the union’s goals and indicated that the congress will play a significant role in reviewing the workers’ federations’ organizational capacity and activities.

Strong efforts have been made, according to the reports presented at the congress, to increase women’s involvement in national issues and to entice young women to join the union.

Ms. Solome Gebreselasie, the union branch’s head of information and political affairs in the Central Region, gave a thorough briefing that covered the framework for representative elections, the application of internal board regulations, and the fundamental organizational guidelines of the workers’ federations board.

The participants elected nine board members after having a lengthy discussion about the reports that were presented.

The head of the union branch in the Central Region, Ms. Alem Belay, commended those who contributed to organize the congress and urged the newly elected board members to work hard to carry out the goals of the organization’s workers federations.