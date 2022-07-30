National Malaria Day was observed on 29 July at Adi-Guaedad, Gala-Nesfhi sub-zone, at Central Region level under the theme “Integrated Effort for Eradicating Malaria”.

Indicating that National Malaria Day is being observed every year from 25 to 30 July, Mr. Kibreab Tesfamicael, head of Malaria Control at the Ministry of Health branch in the Central Region, said that with the effort to realize the strategic plan of the Ministry of Health to eradicate malaria in the country from 2016 to 2030, malaria prevalence from 2018 to 2021 has been reduced from 0.4% to 0.05% in the Central Region.

Mr. Kibreab went on to say that from 2018 to 2021 over 14 thousand impregnated bed nets have been distributed to the public and from 2017 to 2020 over 60 thousand impregnated bed nets to residents in areas suspected for malaria mosquitoes breeding.

Mr. Amanuel Seyum, head of Social Service in the sub-zone, on his part called on the residents to conduct sustainable environmental sanitation activities with a view to control the prevalence of the diseases.