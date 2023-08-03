Youth workers in the Central Region extended monetary support to 8 families of martyrs in Akria and Edaga-Hamus sub-zones.

At a ceremony organized on 1 August, each family through the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare of the martyrs received 2 thousand 125 Nakfa.

Commending the initiative taken by the youth workers, Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Managing Director in the Central Region, called on others to follow the noble example.

In the same vein, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch reported that staff members of the National Union of Eritrean Workers pledged to assume responsibility for supporting 30 families of martyrs.

Likewise, the Eritrean Embassy in France reported that nationals in that country have extended 5 thousand 719 Euros in support of families of martyrs.