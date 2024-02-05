Eritrean nationals residing in various countries have made generous monetary contributions in support of the families of martyrs and to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund. A total of 7,330 Swiss Francs, 3,960 Euros, 1,000 Canadian Dollars, and 89,000 Nakfa have been raised for this noble cause.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare reported that Eritrean nationals in Switzerland, including Mr. Habtom Zekarias, Mr. Gebrehiwet Teklai, Ms. Lula Kibrom, Ms. Rozina Tesfai, Ms. Azeb Yikealo, Mr. Tesfaldet Gebreab, Mr. Atakilti Haile, Mr. Solomon Taddese, Ms. Jirom Ferejai, Mr. Samson Tewoldeebrhan, Mr. Mengis Teklemariam, Mr. Merhawi Michael, and Ms. Senait Seium have collectively contributed 5,760 Swiss Francs to support eight families of martyrs.

The Eritrean community in Kanton Bern, Switzerland, have also demonstrated their solidarity by contributing 1,570 Swiss Francs, which will benefit four families of martyrs.

Furthermore, 28 nationals residing in Leiden, the Netherlands, have contributed 3,960 Euros in support of 11 families of martyrs, while a compassionate individual in Canada has donated 1,000 Dollars to support one family of martyrs.

In a similar vein, the Eritrean community in Harnosand, Sweden, has generously contributed 39,000 Nakfa to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund. Ms. Tesgay Estifanos, a national residing in Canada, has also contributed 50,000 Nakfa to further bolster the Martyrs Trust Fund.