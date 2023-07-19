Nationals inside the country and abroad extended financial and material support in support of families of martyrs and to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.
Accordingly, 94 thousand 500 Nakfa and 120 goats extended by Government employees and administrators in Dige sub-zone, was disbursed to 63 families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens in the sub-zone.
Noting that supporting the families of martyrs is the responsibility of every citizen, Mr. Humed Ela, administrator of the sub-zone, expressed appreciation for the initiative the Government employees and area administrators took.
In the same vein, the Eritrean community in Bahrain contributed 12 thousand 750 Riyals towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.