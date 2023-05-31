Ministry of Information, Eritrea


The leaders of Ireland, Republic of Kosovo, Mongolia and State of Palestine sent messages of congratulations in connection with the 32nd Independence Day anniversary.

President Michael D. Higgins of the Ireland, President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriv of the Republic of Kosovo, President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia and President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriv of the Republic of Kosovo expressed his country’s readiness to develop bilateral relations as well as to create conducive ground for constructive engagement with Eritrea.

