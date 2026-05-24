Leaders of the Republic of Croatia, the Swiss Confederation, the Republic of Singapore, and Palestine have sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea on the occasion of the 35th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, President Zoran Milanovic of the Republic of Croatia, President Guy Parmelin of the Swiss Confederation, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of the Republic of Singapore, and President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine conveyed their best wishes for good health to President Isaias Afwerki, as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

They also expressed their countries’ readiness to enhance friendship and cooperation with Eritrea.

President Guy Parmelin of the Swiss Confederation said that the good relations between the Swiss Confederation and Eritrea, based on trust and mutual respect, enable the two countries to tackle challenges together and provide a solid basis for continued cooperation in areas of common interest.