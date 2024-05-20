The leaders of Egypt, Australia, Spain, and Croatia sent messages of congratulations in connection with the 33rd Independence Day anniversary of Eritrea.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Governor-General David Hurley of the Commonwealth of Australia, King Felipe VI of Spain, and President Zoran Milanović of the Republic of Croatia extended wishes for good health to President Isaias Afwerki and for peace and prosperity to the people of Eritrea.
In his message, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reaffirmed the willingness and readiness to develop and enhance the historic relationship between Egypt and Eritrea in all aspects, aiming to benefit the peoples of both nations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.