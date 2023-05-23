The leaders of Ethiopia, Kenya, Sweden, Germany, Turkey and Nicaragua sent messages of congratulations in connection with the 32nd Independence Day anniversary.
President Sahle-Work Zewde of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya, King Carl Gustaf of Sweden, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey as well as President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.
The leaders of Ethiopia, Kenya and Turkey also expressed their countries readiness to develop and develop bilateral relations with Eritrea to a higher level.