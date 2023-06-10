President Isaias Afwerki sent a warm message of congratulations, on behalf of the Government and people of Eritrea, to President Vladimir Putin and to the people and Government of Russia on the occasion and celebrations of Russia Day.
In his message, President Isaias stated that the occasion is indeed an opportune and timely moment for humanity to ponder on the trajectory that the global community must chart out in the coming crucial years to ensure that the enormous technological progress achieved is leveraged and marshaled to improve the quality of life for all mankind under new, fair, and sustainable international order conducive to economic growth, peace, and stability.
President Isaias also expressed that these were the themes that both leaders had the opportunity to discuss during their meeting in Moscow earlier this month. In that respect, President Isaias stated his confidence that the bilateral ties and fruitful consultations on international matters of mutual interest will grow in the period ahead.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.