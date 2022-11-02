Ministry of Information, Eritrea


President Isaias Afwerki, on behalf of the people and Government of Eritrea, sent message of congratulation to Mr. Lula da Silva on 01 November on his election as President of the Federal Republic of Brazil.

In his message President Isaias said that these are promising times for the people of Brazil as the election of Mr. Lula da Silva will re-invigorate policies of social justice and equity.

Presidents Isaias also expressed expectation that Brazil’s contribution to the enhancement of a new and fair international order predicted on the equality and interest of all sovereign nations and peoples will be greater in the period ahead.

President Isaias also wished good health to Mr. Lula da Silva and success in his heavy responsibilities.

