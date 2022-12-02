Ministry of Information, Eritrea


President Isaias Afwerki conveyed a message of condolences on 1 December to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on the passing away of former President Jiang Zemin of the People’s Republic of China.

In his message on behalf of the people and Government of Eritrea, President Isaias said that President Jiang Zemin was a transformational leader and a great statesman with farsighted vision, wisdom and the judicious policies that the Communist Party of China charted out under his leadership contributed significantly to China’s rapid economic growth in those decades as well as its paramount global stature.

In the event of paying tribute to his stellar role during his tenure of the highest office, President Isaias expressed condolences to the people and Government of the People’s Republic of China in these times of national grief and remembrance.

