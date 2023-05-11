The offices of Eritrea’s Consul General and Public and Community Affairs in Germany organized meetings to nationals in the German cities of Nuremberg, Munich and Karlsruhe from 30 April to 7 May focusing on strengthening organizational capacity.

At the seminars that were conducted under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General, gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as on the significance of strengthening organizational capacity.

Reminding the participants to become visionary, to adhere to the noble societal values and exercise technology in improving their capacity, Mr. Kibreab called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the national affairs.

Pointing out that the Eritrean history is history of challenges and resilience, as well as heroism and perseverance, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs, called on the youth to comprehend their history and adhere to the noble societal values.

The participants on their part indicating the importance of the seminars in raising their understanding on the objective situation in their homeland called for its sustainability.