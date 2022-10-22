The National Union of Eritrean Women organized meeting in Uppsala on 15 and 16 October with representative of the union from various cities of Sweden.

The meeting was attended by representatives of union from the Swedish cities of Stockholm, Uppsala, Orebro, Guttenberg, Skara/Linkoping, Jonkoping, Lund, Hassleholm, Smaland, Motala, Umea, Flen, Sundsvall as well as executive members of the union branch.

Congratulating the members for revitalizing their activities that has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Saba Tekle, head of the union branch, called for active participation in the implementation of the program of the union branch and the executive members to play leading role.

The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations.

At the event, Mr. Sirak Bahlibi, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as on the role of national associations in the national affairs.