The Gash Barka Region administration conducted a meeting on 13 October aimed at reviewing the implementation of development programs and the expansion of social services over the past six months, as well as outlining programs for the coming six months.

At the meeting, reports focusing on the programs implemented, highlighting both strengths and challenges, in collaboration with Government institutions and the Western Command of the Defense Forces were presented by heads of the regional administration and line ministries.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the Region, called for due attention to be given to the agricultural sector and the development of livestock resources, as well as efforts to control the prevalence of malaria. He also commended the contribution of the Western Command in the implementation of development programs.