A meeting on global health law and guaranteeing public health service provision was organized by the Ministry of Health branch in the Southern Red Sea Region.

The primary goal of expanding health services, according to Mr. Abduselam Nasser, head of environmental health at the office branch, is to guarantee that the public is provided with health services. He added that in order to ensure the sustainability of this effort, it is necessary to recognize the obstacles being faced and take prompt action to overcome them.

Mr. Abduselam continued by saying that an integrated effort from all stakeholders and the creation of a workable plan are necessary for prompt action.

The office branch’s head, Mr. Mohammed Anwar, emphasized the importance of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals as well as reducing disease-related mortality, disabilities, and social difficulties.

The Region’s Governor, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, spoke at the event and emphasized the need for a coordinated effort to manage cross-border diseases while outlining the need of setting up the required social service provider institutions.