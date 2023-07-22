In its 16th commencement, Mai-Nefhi College of Science conferred degrees to 242 graduates, of whom 58% were female students, today, 22 July.

The graduates’ areas of study include Biology, Chemistry, Earth Science, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, and Library and Information Science.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water, and Environment, said that the Government of Eritrea is making significant investment in the education sector with a view to producing professionals in various fields of study that could make an impact on the nation building process.

Prof. Gebray Asgedom, Dean of the College, said on his part that the college has graduated 3 thousand 647 students since 2008, including 84 in master’s programs, 2 thousand 785 in first degree programs, and 778 in diploma programs.

Noting that the policy of the Eritrean Government is to produce conscious, creative, and productive citizens with self-confidence, Prof. Gebray called on the graduates to play their due part in the implementation of the national development programs.

The representative of the graduates, congratulating the graduates, expressed readiness to live up to the expectations of the people and Government that provided them the educational opportunity.