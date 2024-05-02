International Workers Day, 1 May, was observed at the premises of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers under the theme “Professional Competence Development Stimulant.” The event was attended by Ministers, senior government officials, PFDJ members, and invited guests.

Mr. Kibreab Kidane, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, highlighted Eritrea’s encouraging achievements in ensuring equal pay, gender equality in the workplace, and the provision of free educational and vocational training opportunities. He emphasized the importance of enhancing social justice and supporting development through professional competence.

Mr. Woldeyesus Elisa, Director General of Labor at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, spoke about the timely responsibility of strengthening participation in the nation-building process. He reflected on preserving the values that contributed to the victory of the struggle for independence and national sovereignty. He also called for prioritizing the improvement of the socio-economic lives of workers by organizing sustainable vocational training programs, which are aimed at developing the overall capacity of workers, ensuring their professional health, maintaining social justice, and fostering the creation and expansion of labor relations.

During the event, the Employers’ Federation delivered a message of solidarity.

International Workers Day is being observed for the 134th time at the international level.