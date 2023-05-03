At the welcoming ceremony organized at the trenches of Duhtoum, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid said that Eritrea’s history proves that the people of Eritrea do not give away their interest and land and that the heroic feat demonstrated at the trenches of Duhtoum attests to the transfer of Martyrs Trust to generations.

During its tour to the historical areas, the Independence Cup was accorded warm welcome by the residents and members of the Defense Forces featuring military marches as well as cultural and artistic performances.

The Independence Cup that commenced its journey in the Southern Red Sea Region from Tio on 30 April, toured the trenches of Duhtoum, Rehaita, Ras-Dumera and the port city of Assab accompanied by Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the region, Sultan of Rehaita Abdulkadir Dawud, Mr. Rezene Micael, Secretary of PFDJ in the region, and Mr. Ali Nur Ali, chairman of the regional Assembly.

© Press Release 2022

