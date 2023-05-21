Concluding its journey in five regions, the Independence Cup containing sacred soil has been handed over to the Central Region, today 21 May.

The handing over ceremony that was carried out in Geshnashem, Serejaka sub-zone, was attended by General Filipos Weldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, Mr. Yousuf Saiq, Head of PFDJ Organizational Affairs, as well as a number of Army Commanders, administrators, and thousands of residents.

The Independence Cup was handed over to Mr. Fessehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region by Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of Anseba Region.

Both Governors delivered extensive speeches on the significance of the Independence Cup containing sacred soil from all over the country.

After the warm welcome accorded to it in Gashnashem, the Independence Cup accompanied by a military parade was seen off to Serejaka and Zagir.

Upon reaching Serejaka and Zagir, the Independence Cup was accorded warm well come by residents, and members of the defense forces featuring cultural and artistic performances.

After that, the Independence Cup visited the Embaderho sub-zone and will continue its journey tomorrow 22 May to Berik sub-zone.