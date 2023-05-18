The Independence Cup concluding its journey in the Gash Barka Region containing sacred soil commenced its trip in Anseba Region.
The handing over ceremony that was carried out yesterday, 17 May in Embeldai administrative area, Asmat sub-zone, was attended by officials of the two regions, Army Commanders, village elders as well as number of the residents.
The Independence Cup was handed over to Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of Anseba Region by Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of Gash Barka Region.
Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Abdella Musa said that the Independence Cup is holding a significant message and is a symbol of struggle and sacrifice and the warm reception by the people in all areas of its presence attests to that.