African champion Henok Mulubrhan, won the general classification of the 22nd Tour of Qinghai 2023, winning both the Yellow and the Green Jersey.

Henok Mulubrhan took the championship leader away from the Uruguayan Eric Fagundez right in the last kilometers, so much so that the organizers had initially announced the final success of Fagúndez, and then corrected themselves.

Henok’s team, the Green Project – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè dominated at Qinghai Lake Tour 2023 taking the Gold Medal.

The 23-year-old Eritrean Henok Muluberhan is the 2023 African champion, winner of Tour de Rwanda 2023, and silver medalist at the National Championship.

The 2023 Tour of Qinghai Lake is a road cycling stage race taking place in China. The race is rated as a category 2.Pro event on the 2023 UCI ProSeries calendar.