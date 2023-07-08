In its 16th commencement, Hamelmalo College of Agriculture graduated 410 students, including 216 females, in degree and Diploma programs today, 08 July.

At the graduation ceremony in which Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, and Government and PFDJ officials, as well as representatives of the UN offices in Eritrea took part, Dr. Haile Mihtsun, Executive Director of Higher Education Institutions and Research, congratulated the graduates, parents, and teachers.

Prof. Woldeamlak Araya, Dean of the College, on his part, noting that agriculture is the backbone of the economy of the country and the means of living for the vast majority of the citizens, said the graduates from the College are contributing their part to the agricultural development of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Arefaine, congratulating the graduates, called on them to develop their knowledge practically on the ground and play their due part in the effort to develop the agricultural sector.

Minister Arefaine pointed out that a strong effort is being exerted to produce agricultural products free of chemicals, and that the Ministry of Agriculture is producing and distributing organic fertilizers and pesticides to farmers with a view to ensuring food security and animal fodder.

The graduates, on their part, expressed commending for the educational opportunity provided and expressed their conviction to live up to the expectations of the people and Government that provided them the opportunity.

Since its establishment, Hamelmalo College of Agriculture has graduated 5 thousand 883 students.