Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantay, Governor of the Southern Red Sea region conducted a meeting with representatives of the residents of Southern Denkalia sub-zone.

The use and growth of social services in the region was the main topic of discussion during the meeting that was held in Abo and Alale on October 28 and 29.

Speaking with the representatives of the residents, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid emphasized that the establishment and delivery of social services are top development initiatives and urged the residents to appropriately utilize the institutions that provide these services.

The Governor urged parents to enroll their school aged children in school, highlighting the importance of the substantial investments made in the education sector.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid urged the residents to increase their involvement in the agricultural projects in the coastal areas, pointing out that the successful implementation of development programs last year were made possible by the strong participation of the community.

The Governor also urged the residents to make judicious use of the social service-provision institutions that have been established in their community and to guarantee their long-term viability.

Heads of branches of the Ministries of Education, Health,, Marine Resources on their part delivered briefings to the participants.

The participants conveyed their readiness to enhance involvement in all development initiatives and demanded the prompt repair of impaired potable water projects.