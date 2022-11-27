Nationals inside the country and abroad contributed 143 thousand 650 Nakfa, 7 thousand 541 Dollars, and 4 thousand 685 Euros towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund and in support of families of martyrs.
According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, nationals who want to stay anonymous contributed 57 thousand 650 Nakfa in support of five families of martyrs, ‘Blue Bird Import Export’ 36 thousand Nakfa in support of three families of martyrs, Eritrean nationals cooperative association in Tubingen, Germany, 2 thousand 485 Euros in support of three families of martyrs, and Trinity Church congregation in Dallas contributed 7 thousand 541 Dollars towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.
The Information and Promotion of the Ministry of Defense also reported that Eritrean nationals in Leiden, the Netherlands, contributed 2 thousand 200 Euros towards the implementation of promotion and information activities.
Likewise, Ms. Letezghi Musazghi, residing in Italy, contributed school materials worth 32 thousand Nakfa to Adi-Gombolo school.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.