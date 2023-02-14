Nationals in the United Kingdom commemorated the 33rd anniversary of Fenkil Operation on 12 February under the theme “Fenkil-Resolute Commitment”.

According to the report, the commemoration event that was organized in London was attended by a number of nationals.

At the occasion, Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland, gave a briefing on the historical background of Fenkil Operation and commended the nationals that contributed to the colorful event.

The occasion has been highlighted by cultural and artistic programs.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to stand alongside the people and play due part in national affairs.