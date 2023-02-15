Nationals in Italy enthusiastically commemorated the 33rd anniversary of Fenkil Operation on 12 February under the theme “Fenkil-Resolute Commitment”.

The commemoration events in the cities of Rome, Bari, Catania, Pisa, Abruzzo, Parma, Verona and Bologna have been highlighted by cultural and artistic programs.

At the occasion organized in Rome, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Italy, explaining the historical, military and political impact of Fenkil Operation said that the commemoration anniversary of the operation that signaled the total independence of Eritrea shoulders every citizen to live up to expectations of martyrs that gave their precious lives.

Similar briefings have also been provided by heads of organization in the commemoration events organized in the other cities.

According to report, commemoration events will be organized on 19 February in the cities of Milano, Firenze, Napoli, Palermo and Torino.