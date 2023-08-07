The EPLF-HIGDEF Vision Room’ Paltalk group in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare and the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans organized an entertainment program for war-disabled veterans at Denden Camp.

Indicating that the group has been established in 2015 by nationals residing in several countries across the world, Mr. Yosief Laine, a member of the group from Sweden, said that the group has extended about 500 thousand Dollars in support of families of martyrs and about one million Dollars towards augmenting the National Trust Fund.

Mr. Yemane Tsegay, head of the war-disabled veterans in Denden Camp, said that the contribution being extended by the EPLF-HIGDEF Vision Room’ Paltalk group and other nationals significantly contributed to the rehabilitation and accommodating the war-disabled veterans.

Mr. Mohammed-Nur Idris, a member of the executive committee of the national association, on his part commending the initiative the Paltalk group took called on others to follow the good example.

Mr. Mihreteab Fesehaye, Director General of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, expressed the readiness of the Ministry to stand alongside the Paltalk group in all their activities to support war-disabled veterans.