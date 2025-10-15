Bana Harinet Secondary School in Dekemhare, Southern Region, has recognized 48 outstanding students who scored high marks in the 2024/2025 national school leaving examination. The awardees are members of the 37th round of the National Service.

Mr. Asmerom Tadese, Director of the School, said that the awardees were students who scored between 3 and 4 GPA. He also urged them to work hard in their college education and become competitive students.

He further indicated that out of the 224 students who sat for the national school leaving examination, 113 scored grades qualifying them for degree and diploma programs, while 13 students scored a straight 4 GPA.

Mr. Hibtizgi Kidane, head of the Education Office in the Southern Region, said that the award was the result of the strong effort of the students themselves as well as the support of their parents and teachers. He also congratulated the awardees and their parents.