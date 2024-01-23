The National Union of Eritrean Women in the Central Region has reported commendable efforts undertaken in 2023 to strengthen the organizational capacity and overall development of women.

Ms. Alem Belay, head of the union branch, highlighted that these efforts have led to significant achievements, notably in encouraging women to not only join the union but also to assume leadership roles, particularly among younger members.

Ms. Alem pointed out that in the elections conducted across all sub-zones of the region, a substantial number of young women were elected to various positions within the union branch. This, she believes, is attests to the vigorous efforts being made.

She also noted the active participation of women in implementing development programs, including those in soil and water conservation and the greening campaign.

Specifically, Ms. Alem mentioned that 20 exemplary women involved in the greening campaign in Gala-Nefhi were awarded two bee hives each and that the initiative has enabled them to collectively harvest 150 quintals of honey.

Furthermore, Ms. Alem reported that in 2023, various vocational training programs were organized to further enhance the capabilities of women.

In conclusion, Ms. Alem called on women to increase their participation and contribution in national affairs to achieve better outcomes.