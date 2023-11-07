The Ministry of Justice convened today workshop, presided by Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, for senior officials from the Office of Attorney General, coordinators of regional courts, and the police on new proclamation to amend the structure and jurisdiction of Courts for enhanced dispensation of Justice.

Ms. Fauzia Hasshim, Minister of Justice, briefed attendees at the event on the significance of the forum in ensuring that social values remain consistent with the objective state of the nation and not be imitated.

Minister Fauzia further urged all sectors to increase their involvement in the forum’s implementation of the proclamation in order to better achieve its objective.

Minister Fauzia continued by stating that, among other things, the achievement of the goal requires the development of human resources devoid of any form of corruption, the establishment of administrative organs and structures that are compatible, and the assignment of competent professionals at both the individual and organizational levels.

Minister Fauzia elaborated on the importance of formulating legislation that mirrors historical and socio-economic progress, national values, tradition, and other concrete and accurate indicators.

The director of law services at the Ministry, Mr. Seium Tekle, briefed the audience on the purpose and execution of Proclamation No. 184/2023, which amends the structure and jurisdiction of courts.