Nationals in Germany, the Netherlands, and the US commemorated Eritrea’s Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.

Nationals in all cities of Germany commemorated Martyrs Day under the theme “Trusteeship in Practice,” featuring a candlelight vigil, a walkathon, and cultural and artistic programs.

The nationals also assumed responsibility for supporting 395 families of martyrs and contributed 26 thousand 177 Euros towards augmenting the National Trust Fund.

Nationals in 10 cities in the Netherlands also commemorated Martyrs Day, featuring various programs depicting the day.

The nationals also contributed 38 thousand 555 Euros towards the National Trust Fund and assumed responsibility for supporting 22 families of martyrs.

In the same vein, nationals in the US city of Las Vegas enthusiastically commemorated Martyrs Day with various programs and contributed 34 thousand Dollars towards the National Trust Fund.