Asmara, 23 May 2023- Nationals in Italy, Israel, Canada, Egypt and Germany celebrated the 32nd anniversary of Independence Day with patriotic zeal under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.

The Independence Day anniversary was colorfully celebrated in the Italian cities of Rome, Bari, Catania, Verona, Pisa, Parma, and Torino with strong participation of nationals.

Speaking at the event that was conducted in Rome, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, pointing out that the Independence Day celebration is the outcome of the heavy sacrifice the Eritrean people paid for over 60 years, said that the Eritrean Government is tirelessly working to ensure peace and stability as well as to develop cooperation in the region.

The events were highlighted by cultural and artistic performances.

Eritrean national in the Canadian cities of Winnipeg, Brandon and its environs also celebrated the 32nd anniversary of Independence Day with patriotic zeal.

Similarly at the celebratory event conducted in Tel Aviv, Israel, Mr. Solomon Kinfe, Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, and Mr. Zerzghi Goitom, chairman of the Eritrean community, congratulating the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad as well as the Eritrean defense Forces called for strengthening unity and participation in the national affairs.

Nationals in Egypt and Germany also enthusiastically celebrated the 32nd anniversary of Independence Day with strong participation of nationals.