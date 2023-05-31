National in Kenya, Italy, Germany, the US, Sweden and South African countries celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.

The celebratory event organized in Nairobi on 28 May was attended by members of the Diplomatic community, friends of Eritrea as well as a number of nationals.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Kenya, indicating that concerted effort will be exerted to develop and strengthen the agreement reached between Eritrea and Kenya during the official visit of President Isaias Afwerki to Kenya and commended the members of the Diplomatic community who participated at the celebratory event.

The honorary guest, Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, Secretary General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya, appreciating the role of Eritrea in the regional peace and stability as well as its decision to renew its membership in the Inter-Governmental Authority on development, said that Kenya will open its Embassy in Asmara in the near future.

Likewise, nationals in the Italian cities of Milano, Bologna, Firenze and Genoa enthusiastically celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.

Speaking at the celebratory event in Milano, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Italy, indicating that Eritrea has reached into a promising stage foiling all the external overt and covert hostilities and that the future prospect is to develop the country and improve the livelihoods of citizens.

At the event, Italian politicians and journalists friends of Eritrea delivered messages of solidarity.

In the same vein, nationals in South African countries including Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.

Nationals in various cities of Germany, as well as in Ohayo, the US, and Stockholm, Sweden, celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary featuring cultural and artistic programs as well deliberations depicting the day.