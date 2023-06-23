Eritrea Road Cycling Championship 2023 commences today, 23 June, at Mai-Diminet area with an individual time trial.
In the elite and U-23 category that covered 36 km, Olympian Cyclist Amanuel Gebrezgiabhier, Olympian Cyclist Merhawi Kudus and Aklilu Arefaine stood first, second, and third, respectively.
Olympian Cyclist Amanuel Gebrezgiabhier finished the race in 43 minutes, 4 seconds, and 10 microseconds and became the fastest Eritrean rider.
In the U-23 category, Aklilu Arefaine, member of the Belgian Intermarche Cycling Club, won the race, followed by Petros Mengis and Hebron Berhene, who finished second and third, respectively.
In the female elite and under 23 categories, Adiam Dawit from Denden Cub, Berikti Fesehaye from Gla-Nefhi, and Monaliza Araya from the Southern region became winners of Gold, silver, and Bronze medals, respectively.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.