Cultural programs in connection with the 32nd anniversary of Independence Day colorfully commenced under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.

The cultural program conducted at Bahti Meskerem Square on 14 May that was broadcast live by Eri-Tv included songs and dramas depicting the resilience and development journey of the Eritrean people.

The program was attended by a number of Asmara residents, students, Diaspora nationals and other guests.

The participants noting the deep meaning of Independence and the heavy sacrifice paid called on every citizen to work double fold in the implementation of the development programs.

The event was highlighted by artistic performances by veteran and young artists.