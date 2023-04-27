Nationals residing in the Midwestern of the United States conducted annual congress on 22 April in the city of Grand Rapids.

At the congress in which 132 members of PFDJ and the National Union of Eritrean Women as well as the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students organizations from 13 cities took part, an activity assessment of 2022 and a discussion on the plan of action for 2023 was conducted.

At the event activity report of the PFDJ, the National Union of Eritrean Women as well the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students was presented.

Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy also gave a seminar focusing on the role of conscious youth in the nation-building process and Ms. Hadinet Keleta gave a briefing on the charted-out programs for 2023.

The congress also elected a new executive committee and contributed 105 thousand Dollars.