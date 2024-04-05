The “Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Black Sea Fleet” presented a musical performance at Cinema Roma on April 4, commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The event saw the attendance of ministers, senior government and PFDJ officials.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, remarked that the event was a part of efforts to bolster the ties between Eritrea and the Russian Federation.

In related developments, the Russian Pacific Fleet frigate, Marshal Shaposhnikov, which had arrived in the port city of Massawa on March 28 for a port call marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Eritrea, has successfully concluded its mission and departed.

The farewell ceremony was graced by Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region; Col. Melake Teklemariam, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Naval Force; and Mr. Dawit Mengisteab, General Manager of the Massawa and Assab Port Authority.