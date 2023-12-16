Eritrean athlete Samson Amare won the gold medal at the fifth Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon held today.

Samson finished with a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, and 10 seconds, outpacing Kenya’s Leonard Barsoton and Turkey’s Ilham Ozbilan.

Athlete Samson Amare made history as the first male winner from outside Kenya in this event.

Samson’s victory in Abu Dhabi marked his first major marathon win.

On the women’s side, Kenyan Brigid Kosgei won the gold medal, breaking last year’s record set by Eunice Chumba of Bahrain by over a minute.

In the same vein, Henok Mulubrhan is named the 2023 Best African Cyclist.

According to the report, Henok is the winner of the 12th African Cyclist Trophy, ahead of his compatriot Biniam Girmay, winner for the last three years, and Morocco’s Achraf Ed Doghmy.

Henok Mulubrhan, 24, owes his distinction to his overall victory and stage wins at Tour du Rwanda.