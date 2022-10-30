Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, presented credentials to Mr. Mohamed Yonus al-Menfi, President of the Libyan Presidential Council, on 29 October as Eritrea’s non-resident Ambassador to that country.

At the event held at the National Palace in Tripoli, Ambassador Isa conveying message of good will from President Isaias Afwerki to President Mohamed Yonus al-Menfi, expressed readiness to work in cooperation with concerned institutions of Libya to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between Eritrean and Libya.

President Mohamed Yonus al-Menfi on his part expressed his country’s readiness to work towards strengthening relations with Eritrea and especially in the diplomatic and economic sectors as well as on regional issues of interest to the two countries.

President Mohamed Yonus al-Menfi also wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people as well as good working time to Ambassador Isa.