Ambassador Alem Tsehaye Eritrea’s Ambassador to India presented credentials to President Ram Chandra Poudel of the Federal Republic of Nepal as Eritrea’s non-resident Ambassador to that country.

At the event held on 30 May in Kathmandu, Ambassador Alem conveying a message of goodwill from President Isaias Afwerki to President Ram Chandra Poudel, expressed readiness to work to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

President Ram Chandra Poudel, in turn, expressed his good wishes to the people and Government of Eritrea.

