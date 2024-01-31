Member of the National Assembly, veteran freedom fighter Ambassador Ahmed Tahir Baduri has passed away on 30 January at age of 78 due to illness.

Veteran fighter Ambassador Baduri joined the EPLA in 1970 and served his nation and people with distinction as Commissioner in EPLA, representative of the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front in Eden, Kuwait and Sudan, head of information, as well as Secretariat at the Foreign Relation of the EPLF Central Committee.

After Independence, Ambassador Barduri served his country as Commissioner of the Commission of Eritrean Refugees, Commissioner for Investment and Permanent Representative of Eritrea to the United Nations.

Veteran Fighter Ambassador Baduri is survived by his wife and two children.

Expressing deep sorrow over the passing away of Ambassador Ahmed Tahir Baduri, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys condolences to families and friends.

The funeral service will be announced.