The German branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women conducted an activity assessment meeting on 28 and 29 October in the city of Mannheim.

During the meeting, which was attended by representatives from 21 sub-braches of the organization, Ms. Leul Tewolde, the union branch’s chairperson, stated that a significant effort has been made to entice young women to join the union.

The organizers of the meeting stated that the union branch’s involvement in public diplomacy and media relations was commendable.

The reports that were given and the programs that were designed for the second half of the year were thoroughly discussed by the participants.

The meeting was also addressed by Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, the Consul General of Eritrea, and Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, the Head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy.