The Ministry of Education’s branch in the Central Region held an activity assessment meeting for the first half of the 2023/2024 academic year on 15 March.

Mr. Belai Habtegabir, the head of the education office in the region, highlighted the importance of activity assessments to preserve achievements and address challenges. He expressed his hope that participants would provide constructive ideas to facilitate future progress.

Reports presented by heads of education offices in the sub-zones emphasized that meetings with school heads significantly contribute to the development of the teaching and learning process. They advocated for the organization of sustainable training programs for supervisors and school heads to enhance their capabilities and ensure their effective contribution to the educational process.

Col. Gebrehans Woldegerigis, the Director General of Social Service in the Central Region, noted that the presented reports are crucial for taking responsibility for future activities. He urged all stakeholders to actively contribute to this endeavor.

Currently, the Central Region is home to 148 preschools, 103 elementary schools, 51 junior high schools, and 22 high schools, all actively engaged in providing educational services.