The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Southern Region conducted activity assessment meeting of 2022 and implementation of charted out programs for 2023.

At the meeting held on 1 and 2 December in Mendefera, Ms. Senait Afwerki, head of the union branch, reported that in 2022 the union has been working by giving priority to strengthen organizational capacity, increase awareness of members, capacity building, as well as enabling members become beneficiaries of educational and health services.

Indicating that in cooperation with partners encouraging achievements have been registered in avoiding harmful practices, Ms. Senait said that compared to that of last year under age marriages have significantly been reduced and called for integrated effort to develop the awareness of the public to that regard.

Ms Senait went on to say that strengthening regional and global relations, ensuring health service of women, as well as development of human resources and capacity of the union branch are among the priority programs for 2023.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the Southern Region, indicating that the role of Eritrean women in all sectors has been encouraging, called on women to develop self-confidence, become self supportive and conduct follow-up on the performance of their children in school.