Ministry of Information, Eritrea


His Holiness Abune Qerlos 5th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church gave benediction in connection with St. John Holiday.

His Holiness Abune Qerlos gave detailed briefing on the historical background of the Holiday and wished peace and prosperity as well as Happy New Year to the Government and people of Eritrea inside the country and abroad as well as members of the Eritrean Defense Forces.

His Holiness also called on the faithful to extend hands to the disadvantaged nationals and speedy recovery to patients that are in hospitals.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.