The UK branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women conducted its 3rd congress on 21 October in Nottingham.

Mr. Saleh Abdella, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland, addressed the gathering attended by representatives of the union branches from Europe. He explained the role played by the National Union of Eritrean Women in promoting awareness, enhancing organizational capacity, and practically achieving women’s equality. He also asked congress participants to thoroughly review their previous efforts and create a road map for future initiatives.

The chairman of the union branch in Europe, Ms. Nigisti Tsegay, stated that she expected the congress to adopt suggestions and resolutions based on the experience gained from the previous two congresses.

The reports that were presented were thoroughly discussed by the participants, who also adopted a number of recommendations. These included making a concerted effort to thwart external hostilities, arranging for the heads of union branches to receive leadership training, making a greater effort to recruit new members, establishing union branches in the remaining cities and regions of Europe, and providing financial support for the completion of the women’s training center in Mendefera.

Additionally, an executive committee for a three-year term was elected by the congress.

In the last three years, the number of members has doubled, and the union branch has contributed over a hundred thousand pounds to support the national union and its members’ participation in the implementation of national development programs, according to Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy.