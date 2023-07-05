Youth organizations in the UK held their third conference on 2 July in the city of Sheffield.

At the meeting in which representatives of all sub-organizations participated and members of the youth organization in Europe virtually took part, Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland, gave a briefing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as the role of the youth in the nation building process.

At the congress, extensive discussion was conducted, focusing on the opportunities and challenges facing Eritrean youth in the Diaspora as well as the internal regulations and guidelines of the youth organization.

The participants also adopted various recommendations, including a coordinated effort to strengthen the youth organization, sustainable awareness raising, and training programs with a view to developing the economic and vocational capacity of the youth, among others.

The Congress also elected five members to the executive committee for a two-year term.